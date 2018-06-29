Lab failed to provide state with fetal-tissue reports

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A state inspection report said Friday a suburban St. Louis pathology lab failed to provide the state with an unknown number of reports on fetal tissue from the St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch obtained an inspection report of the clinic that revealed the failure of Brentwood-based Pathology Services Inc., raising questions about how the state health department can be sure fetal body parts from abortions aren't sold illegally.

Pathology Services Inc. said it disposes of tissue samples through a biohazard medical company and sends pathology reports to the state as required.

But a March inspection report, citing an interview with a Planned Parenthood official, revealed the failure to submit reports to the health department.

A Planned Parenthood official said the reporting issue is resolved.