Labor Chief to Honor Financial Literacy Graduates

2007 The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Women graduates of the Wi$e Up financial literacy program will get congratulated by a special visitor this evening. Shinae (Shin AYE') Chun, director of the women's bureau for the U.S. Department of Labor will be in St. Louis to honor the graduates. The program is sponsored by the nonprofit group, Connections to Success. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the group's headquarters (at 1431 Kingsland Ave.) in St. Louis. Wi$e Up is a financial literacy program benefiting nearly 200 women in the St. Louis area with help from the Department of Labor and other partners. Connections to Success works with women transitioning into the work force from abuse shelters, welfare to work programs and incarceration.

