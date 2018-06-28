Labor Day Still a Work Day for Some

COLUMBIA - Labor Day symbolizes the end of summer and a day off work for some people. However, this Labor Day will be like any other Monday for those who still have to head to work.

The country first celebrated Labor Day in New York in 1882, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The original purpose for the holiday was to celebrate the achievements of working Americans by giving them a day off of work.

But not everyone gets to enjoy the holiday. Many shops and businesses in Columbia and Mid-Missouri will remain open on Monday. One local resident, Meg Darkow, said she thinks places stay open due to convenience, the number of travelers, or high holiday profits.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, this Labor Day celebrates the 153.2 million people who, as of July, are part of the American Labor Force.

Make sure to call before you head out to stores on Monday, to check for holiday hours and whether or not they're open.