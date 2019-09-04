Labor Day weekend crash fatalities down from last year

COLUMBIA - The number of people killed on Missouri roads this Labor Day weekend dropped by more than half from last year.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, four people were killed in crashes across the state between Aug. 30 and Sept. 2. Last year, 11 people were killed in crashes over Labor Day weekend.

In total, MSHP responded to 309 crashes this year, with 107 people injured. Additionally, troopers investigated 116 DWIs and made 95 drug arrests.

Troopers responded to 13 boat crashes this year, four of which resulted in injuries, MSHP said. They investigated 10 BWIs and made 16 drug arrests on the water.

The Patrol reported no boating-related deaths this year.

Officials said these numbers could change if later deaths are reported.