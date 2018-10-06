Labor Department: US unemployment rate falls to 49-year low of 3.7 percent

14 hours 51 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 10:29:00 AM CDT October 05, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent in September — the lowest level since December 1969 — signaling how the longest streak of hiring on record has put millions of Americans back to work.

Employers added just 134,000 jobs last month, the fewest in a year, the Labor Department said Friday. But that figure was likely depressed by the impact of Hurricane Florence.

That storm struck North and South Carolina in mid-September and closed thousands of businesses. A category that includes restaurants, hotels and casinos lost jobs for the first time since last September, when Hurricane Harvey exerted a similar effect.

In recent months, though, healthy consumer and business spending has been fueling brisk economic growth and emboldening employers to continue hiring. Americans are confident about the economic outlook, buoyed by the job gains and signs of higher pay. The September gain extended an 8½-year streak of monthly job growth.

What's more, the government on Friday revised sharply up its estimate of hiring for July and August by 87,000 jobs. So far this year, monthly job growth has averaged 208,000, up from a pace of 182,000 for all of last year.

"The acceleration in job gains this year is extraordinary in an environment where firms are having great difficulty finding qualified candidates," said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities.

Average hourly pay rose 2.8 percent from a year earlier, a moderate gain and one tick below the year-over-year increase in August. Many economists expect pay growth to accelerate in coming months. With unemployment so low, companies are facing intense pressure to raise pay to land workers. Amazon responded this week by raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Financial markets were down sharply in late-morning trading. Investors have grown concerned about higher interest rates and the impact they might have on the economy and the stock market.

Friday's jobs report will likely keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise short-term interest rates, economists said, with another rate hike expected at its meeting in December.

The Fed's hikes might be starting to bite. Borrowing costs for businesses and consumers are rising. Pointing to the economy's health, the Fed last week raised its benchmark short-term rate and predicted that it would continue to tighten credit into 2020 to manage growth and inflation. Over time, higher borrowing costs make auto loans, mortgages and corporate debt more expensive and can eventually slow the economy.

Anticipating stronger growth — and perhaps higher inflation — investors have dumped bonds and forced up their yields. The yield on the government's 10-year Treasury note, a benchmark for mortgages and other loans, has touched its highest level in seven years.

For now, consumers, business executives and most economists remain optimistic. Measures of consumer confidence are at or near their highest levels in 18 years. Retailers have begun scrambling to hire enough workers for what's expected to be a robust holiday shopping season. A survey of service-sector firms this week, including banks, hotels and health care providers, found that they are expanding at their fastest pace in a decade.

Americans have continued spending steadily and appear to be in generally stable financial shape. Households are saving nearly 7 percent of their incomes — more than twice the savings rate before the recession. That trend suggests that a brighter economic outlook hasn't caused consumers to recklessly build up unsustainable debt.

During the April-June quarter, the U.S. economy expanded at a 4.2 percent annual rate, the best in four years. Economists have forecast that growth reached a 3 percent to 3.5 percent annual rate in the July-September quarter.

The economy does show some weak spots. Sales of existing homes have fallen over the past year. Increasingly expensive houses, higher mortgage rates and a shortage of properties for sale are slowing purchases. Auto sales have also slumped.

President Donald Trump's trade fights could also weigh on the economy, though the effect on hiring won't likely be felt until next year, economists say. The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum as well as on roughly half of China's imports to the United Sates. Most U.S. businesses will try to absorb the higher costs themselves, at least for now, economists say, and avoid layoffs.

Still, should the tariffs remain fully in effect a year from now, roughly 300,000 jobs could be lost by then, according to estimates by Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics.

Manufacturers, which are more dependent on foreign markets than other industries, added 18,000 jobs last month, a sign that the trade fight so far is having little effect on hiring.

More News

Grid
List

Fire captain charged with illegally selling firearms to felons
Fire captain charged with illegally selling firearms to felons
KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( KCTV ) -- A captain in the Kansas City Fire Department was charged in federal court... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 9:30:21 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Missouri man charged with restraining children with zip ties
Missouri man charged with restraining children with zip ties
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A western Missouri man was charged with restraining his ex-girlfriend's son and his daughters with... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 7:49:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Cooper County Community Hospital sells to Pinnacle Health Care System
Cooper County Community Hospital sells to Pinnacle Health Care System
BOONVILLE - The Pinnacle Health Care System, Inc. bought Cooper County Community Hospital and its related companies. RHG Consolidated... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 6:12:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Law enforcement train to help people with mental illness, substance abuse
Law enforcement train to help people with mental illness, substance abuse
COLUMBIA - Law enforcement agencies from around mid-Missouri participated in Crisis Intervention Team training at the Boone County Sheriff’s Department... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 6:07:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Kavanaugh has the votes to be confirmed to Supreme Court after Collins, Manchin commit
Kavanaugh has the votes to be confirmed to Supreme Court after Collins, Manchin commit
(CNN) -- Brett Kavanaugh is set to become the Supreme Court justice who inaugurates a conservative majority for a generation,... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 4:46:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

FNF Week 7: High school football photos and videos
FNF Week 7: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - Seven weeks into the high school football season and the hot weather has made a comeback for this... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 4:39:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in Friday Night Fever

Police looking for suspects in shots fired case in Columbia
Police looking for suspects in shots fired case in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police responded to a shots fired incident in the Georgetown, Scott Boulevard and the Ludwig Drive area Friday... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 3:46:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Man arrested after police said he pulled knife on officers
Man arrested after police said he pulled knife on officers
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man they said pulled out a large knife at a Break Time convenience store Thursday... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

MU's Sigma Chi fraternity chapter suspended
MU's Sigma Chi fraternity chapter suspended
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri's fraternity, Sigma Chi, has been suspended from campus pending the results of an investigation. ... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 2:46:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

A year after #MeToo went viral, women reflect on progress made
A year after #MeToo went viral, women reflect on progress made
COLUMBIA - The #MeToo movement celebrated one year of supporting sexual violence survivors Friday. #MeToo gained popularity when women... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 2:44:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Lincoln University gives warm welcome to new president
Lincoln University gives warm welcome to new president
JEFFERSON CITY - Dr. Jerald Jones Woolfolk made history with her installation Friday as the third female president for Lincoln... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 2:33:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Moniteau deputies find drugs at the scene of deadly car crash
Moniteau deputies find drugs at the scene of deadly car crash
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies investigating a crash on Highway 50 in September said they found a "substantial" amount of drugs,... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 1:57:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Man charged after toxic letters sent to Trump, other leaders
Man charged after toxic letters sent to Trump, other leaders
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Navy veteran in Utah was charged Friday with threatening to use a biological toxin... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 1:25:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Interpol president reported missing during trip to China
Interpol president reported missing during trip to China
PARIS (AP) — The Chinese president of Interpol has been reported missing after he traveled to his native country at... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 12:56:48 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Highway patrol announces resolution to 1998 homicides in New Madrid
Highway patrol announces resolution to 1998 homicides in New Madrid
NEW MADRID - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and New Madrid Sheriff's Office announced Friday they identified Robert Eugene Brashers... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 11:15:00 AM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

UM, professor drop claims against each other in lawsuit over guns on campus
UM, professor drop claims against each other in lawsuit over guns on campus
COLUMBIA - A judge granted a joint motion Thursday to drop the University of Missouri and a professor from a... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 11:04:00 AM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Labor Department: US unemployment rate falls to 49-year low of 3.7 percent
Labor Department: US unemployment rate falls to 49-year low of 3.7 percent
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent in September — the lowest level since December 1969... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 10:29:00 AM CDT October 05, 2018 in News

Women rally in Jefferson City to oppose Judge Brett Kavanaugh
Women rally in Jefferson City to oppose Judge Brett Kavanaugh
JEFFERSON CITY - A group of women opposed to the appoint of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court stood... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 9:44:00 AM CDT October 05, 2018 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2am 74°
3am 74°
4am 73°
5am 72°