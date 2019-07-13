Labor Secretary Acosta resigns amid Epstein deal scrutiny
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta is stepping down following criticism of his handling of a plea deal with wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.
Trump announced the news with Acosta by his side at the White House as Trump left on a trip to the Midwest.
Acosta said stepping aside was the right decision.
He was the U.S. attorney in Miami when he oversaw a 2008 nonprosecution agreement with Epstein, who avoided federal charges and served 13 months in jail.
Similar charges recently filed against Epstein by federal prosecutors in New York had put Acosta's role in the 2008 deal under renewed scrutiny.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA — Camden County deputies seized seven different kinds of drugs while executing a search warrant at a location on... More >>
in
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The FTC has voted to approve a fine of about $5 billion for Facebook over... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - More than 75 people gathered outside the Boone County Jail on Friday to protest human detention camps. ... More >>
in
ASHLAND - Administrators in several mid-Missouri school districts had mixed reactions to a new law pushing back school start dates.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new global partnership announced by the UM System on Friday will bring more opportunities to Missouri, according... More >>
in
FAYETTE - A woman accused of bullying a co-worker and contributing to his suicide pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault Friday.... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta is stepping down following criticism of his handling of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - UM System leaders are set to announce a partnership with a major international health company as part of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A family who fought for five years finally got their wish as the governor signed "Simon's Law".... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The Callaway County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday deputies arrested a wanted Boone County fugitive. Deputies arrested Aaron... More >>
in
PORTLAND - A Callaway County man was charged with second degree murder Thursday. Court records show Michael Hatfield called... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson signed legislation changing how early schools can start their fall semester in 2020. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man after a standoff at a mobile home in Vandiver Place Trailer Park in Columbia... More >>
in
HOWARD COUNTY - A Fayette man who was killed in a head-on collision in Howard County was driving in the... More >>
in
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Two people sustained serious injuries after a car crash in Audrain County on Wednesday, according to a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The nationwide search for Columbia's city manager is nearing an end. The two finalists for city manager met with... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A tractor-trailer hauling pig intestine has dumped its load across a downtown highway in Kansas... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - One of three dogs trapped in a home during a fire died, the Jefferson City Fire Department... More >>
in