Laboring on Labor Day

Most moms had the day off Monday, but not Alicia Kauffman. This mom was working hard for two. She planned a relaxing weekend camping with family and friends, but someone decided to change that.

"It was definitely a wake up, I guess you could say, 'cause it wasn't expected at all. Not at all," said Kauffman. The hospital scheduled mom for a C-section later this month, but her new daughter, Kaylee, had other plans.

"She decided it was her day," Kauffman said. She made it to the hospital just in time.

"I was freaking out that I wasn't going to make it here on time. We were 20 minutes away," she explained.

Just a few miles away, the woman of BOLD, or Born on Labor Day, are celebrating moms like Alicia. BOLD represents a mom's right to give birth either in a hospital or with the help of a midwife. Missouri lawmakers passed a midwifery amendment earlier this year, but last month a Cole County judge ruled it unconstitutional.

"It's about choice. You know, I could never imagine telling another woman how she could give birth, where she could give birth. If she wanted to go to the hospital, if she wanted to have a birth in a hospital. I couldn't imagine trying to stop that choice from happening," said BOLD leader Chris Willow-Schomaker. The organization wants to make sure moms and their babies come first, and this mom couldn't be happier.

Kauffman said a little extra labor on Labor Day was worth it.