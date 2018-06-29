Lack of Government Web Resources Hurts Mid-Missouri Schools

COLUMBIA- Mid-Missouri schools are starting to feel the affects of the federal government shutdown. Students can't access government research websites like the Library of Congress or the U.S. Census Bureau.

A message that appears on the Census Bureau's site said, "Due to the lapse in government funding, census.gov sites, services, and all on-line survey collection requests will be unavailable until further notice." This is one of the many downfalls that are occurring during the government shutdown.

While the government is shut down, schools can't use the sites for research purposes like papers or presentations.

Columbia College professor David Karr said he was trying to go on the Library of Congress' website for a student, but it was not working.

Southern Boone Schools superintendent Christopher Felmlee said it's unfortunate and aggravating because it's one more free resource that his students can't use. He said the school district hasn't been affected much yet but it could become a major issue over time if the shutdown continues.

Some websites like the U.S .Department of Health and Human Services and parts of the National Weather Service are working and continue to be updated.