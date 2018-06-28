Lackey, Cardinals sweep; Brewers pitcher Nelson hurt

By: The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) - John Lackey pitched seven shutout innings and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals beat Milwaukee 6-3 Thursday night in a game delayed after Brewers pitcher Jimmy Nelson was hit in the head by a line drive.

The Cardinals swept the three-game series to extend their winning streak to four. They now lead second-place Pittsburgh by five games in the division race.

Nelson was struck in the back of the head by a liner from Tommy Pham in the third inning. Nelson crumpled on the mound and remained prone for about a minute.

Nelson later walked off the field and was hospitalized after a CT scan showed a contusion.

Lackey (12-9) scattered five hits and two walks while striking out eight. He has a 2.23 ERA in his last 17 starts dating to June 15.

Pham tripled, doubled and singled, driving in two runs and scoring twice. Matt Carpenter got three hits, including a home run.

Nelson (11-3) took the loss and Milwaukee dropped its sixth in a row.