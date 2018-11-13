Laclede Gas Lowers Natural Gas Rates

Laclede filed paperwork with state regulators yesterday to lower its rates by seven percent, effective January 20th. The decrease would save the typical residential customer about $19 a month during the rest of the winter heating season. Laclede says the decrease reflects recent actual and expected declines in wholesale natural gas prices since its winter rates were raised by an average of 46% in November. Laclede serves more than 630,000 natural gas customers in St. Louis and surrounding counties of eastern Missouri.