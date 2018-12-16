Laclede Gas Will Increase Rates 9 percent

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Public Service Commission says Laclede Gas is increasing its natural gas rates in Missouri by 9 percent.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the higher rate will begin Tuesday. Company spokeswoman Jenny Goble says a typical Laclede gas user's bill will increase $5.61 in March. The increases will drop to $3.01 in April and $1.60 in May as people use less gas.

The company says that it needs the increase to counter estimated changes in the wholesale price of natural gas for the remainder of the winter.

The commission approved the request Wednesday.