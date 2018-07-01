Lady Blue Jays Cruise Through Principia

ELSAH, IL -- The Westminster College Lady Blue Jays cruise through Principia College Saturday afternoon. The 61-42 win advances the Blue Jays' winning streak to 4-0, sending their overall record to 6-8 and moving their SLIAC record to 5-0.

A slow start for the Blue Jays let Principia hold the lead for the first seven minutes of the game. With 13:22 left in the first half, Leigh Ann Lutz hit a three pointer from Danielle Williams and grabbed the lead. The Blue Jays kept the lead for the rest of the half and went on a 6-0 run to end the half up 36-22.

The Blue Jays held a steady ten point lead throughout the second half. With 6:15 remaining on the clock, the Blue Jays increased the lead to 17 points, and later, with 4:17 left in the game, Kasey Gatson hit a jumper to move their lead to 56-36. The Blue Jays kept the healthy lead, and ended the game up 61-42.

The Blue Jays shot 39% from the field. Leading the Blue Jays in scoring was Lutz with 17 points. Hannah Kloster chipped in 15 points, while Kenna Cornelson dished 5 assists and grabbed 4 steals. Laci Luff grabbed 10 rebounds, followed by Talisha Washington with 8 rebounds.

The Blue Jays head home to host Webster University Tuesday, January 15th at 6:00 p.m.