Lady Cougars Defeat Harris-Stowe

COLUMBIA - The Columbia College Lady Cougar basketball team defeated American Midwest Conference (AMC) foe Harris-Stowe State University today 84-60 in their final regular season contest of the 2011-12 season.

Columbia, ranked No. 24 in the latest NAIA Top 25, improve to 22-8 overall and 12-2 in AMC play. The Hornets of Harris-Stowe drop to 7-22 on the season and 6-8 versus league foes.

Finishing the league with a 12-2 record, the Lady Cougars have won their fourth consecutive and seventh overall, regular season title. In its 11th season of existence, the Lady Cougars have won the AMC tournament title three times and appeared at the NAIA National Championships eight times.

The game stayed close through the first ten minutes, before the Lady Cougars exploded for a 34-4 run, giving them the lead for good. Columbia held a 50-21 advantage at the break after allowing just seven field goals by the Hornets and forcing the visiting squad into 16 turnovers.

Columbia's first half lead was enough to lead them to victory as the Hornets outscored the Lady Cougars 39-34 in the second frame. Columbia shot just 26 percent from the field in the second half but drained 17 of their 20 attempts from the charity stripe to keep them above the competition and give them the 24-point victory.

Senior Airelle Eldridge led the Lady Cougars with 22 points and eight rebounds. Julie Teeple posted another double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Kirsti Wilkerson had 14 points and Ashley Fisher chipped in 12. Tierney Seifert dished out six assists in the victory.

The Lady Cougars are the top seed in the AMC tournament and will host eighth seeded Stephens College on Wednesday, February 29th in the quarterfinals. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. in the Arena of Southwell Complex.