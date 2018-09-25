Lady Cougars Defeat Scots in Home Opener

COLUMBIA - The Columbia College Lady Cougars overpowered the Lyon College Scots with an 18-point win Monday night in their first game of the 2011-12 season. Ranked No. 18 in the preseason NAIA Top 25, the team improves to 3-0 with the victory.

The Lady Cougars held the Scots to a 19 percent shooting percentage in the first half, leading 30-23 at halftime. Columbia showed no mercy in the opening minutes of the second half, rolling to an 18-4 run that gave them a 21-point advantage. The Lady Cougars finished the half with a 59 percent shooting percentage and 16 field goals.

Senior Amanda Phillips led the Lady Cougars with a team-high 14 points, 13 rebounds and six blocked shots. Sophomore Heather English also carried the team with 12 points and six rebounds while Kayla Rice dished out five assists.

Whitney Keith carried the Scots with 14 points.

The Lady Cougars will next face Avila College on Nov. 9 in the Arena of Southwell Complex.