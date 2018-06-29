Lady Cougars Dominate Benedictine

COLUMBIA -- The Lady Cougar basketball team won their sixth consecutive game Thursday night, defeating American Midwest Conference (AMC) opponent Benedictine University of Springfield by a score of 99-40. Columbia improves to 10-5 overall and 3-0 in AMC play with the win.

The Lady Cougars wasted little time in taking control of the first half, starting the game on an 18-2 spurt. Columbia took a 50-12 advantage into the locker room after shooting 56 percent, including 10 of 16 from three-point range, in the opening 20 minutes of play.

The Lady Cougars continued to roll throughout the second period, stretching their lead out to 60 on their way to victory. Columbia connected on 16 of 30 attempts from the field in the final frame to finish at 55 percent for the game, while also forcing 24 Lady Bulldog turnovers.

Sophomore Tierney Seifert knocked down six three-pointers and tied a career high with 20 points to lead four Lady Cougars in double figures. Kaitlin Allphin finished with 12 and Heather English and Mackenzie Greis each added 10. Seifert and English both handed out a season-high six assists on the night as well.

Yasmeen Hernandez finished with 18 points to lead Benedictine-Springfield, who shot 16 of 60 (27 percent) for the game.

The Lady Cougars will return to the court to face cross-town conference foe Stephens College on Saturday, January 12th at 2:00 p.m.