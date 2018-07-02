Lady Cougars Down Peru State 65-49

Peru, Neb. - The Columbia Lady Cougar basketball team recorded a win over Peru State College, downing the Bobcats 65-49 tonight on the road. Tonight's victory moves the Lady Cougars to 5-0 on the season. The loss drops the Bobcats to 0-4.

In the second 20 minutes, the Cougars shot 36 percent from the field and outscored Peru State 30-18 to come away with the 16-point win.

Two Lady Cougars scored in double figures, led by Airelle Eldridge with 17 points. Rice added 14, including 12 in the first half. Amanda Phillips grabbed 13 rebounds.

The Lady Cougars host Ottawa (Kan.) University on Friday, November 18th.