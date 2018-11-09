Lady Cougars Drop Contest to No. 18 Cumberlands

COLUMBIA -- The No. 21 ranked Columbia College Lady Cougar basketball team dropped a hard-fought game to the University of the Cumberlands Saturday night by the score of 70-65. The Lady Cougars fall to 1-1 on the year with the loss, while the Patriots improve to 1-0.

Cumberlands, ranked No. 18 in the NAIA Preseason Top 25 Poll, used five three-pointers and a 29-15 rebounding advantage to take a five point lead into the halftime break, 33-28. Despite 11 first-half points from both Lily Abreu and Danielle Ingrum, the Cougars shot just 31 percent from the field and 4 of 15 (27 percent) from three-point range in the opening period.

The second half saw the Patriots open up a 46-31 lead after a 13-3 run to start the period. Down 57-42, Columbia would mount a 19-3 run and eventually take a 61-60 lead on a Heather English three-pointer with 2:55 remaining. The teams would trade free throws on the next two possessions with the Cougars taking a 64-62 lead with just under two minutes to go in regulation. However, Cumberlands scored six straight points over the next minute and a half, and put the game away at the free-throw line for the 70-65 victory.

Columbia received 18 points each from Abreu and English. Ingrum added 17 points on 4 of 7 shooting from beyond the arc, and Tierney Seifert dished out four assists in the contest. Columbia forced the Patriots into 26 turnovers for the game, but shot just 33 percent from the field and 61 percent from the free-throw line on the night.

Jackie Alexander led Cumberlands with 16 points.

The Lady Cougars return to action on Monday, November 5th when they host 13th-ranked Campbellsville University. Game time is set for 6:00 p.m. in the Arena of Southwell Complex.