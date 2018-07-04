Lady Cougars Drop Road Contest to Lyon College

BATESVILLE, AR -- The Columbia Lady Cougar basketball team suffered its third loss of the season Tuesday night, falling to the host team Lyon College by a score of 71-59. The Lady Cougars are now 7-3 on the season.

The Lady Cougars struggled to find their groove in the first half, leading to a 38-26 deficit at the break.

In the second half, the Scots continued their hot shooting and tough defense. Columbia matched the host squad's 33 points in the frame but could not overcome the first half difference, allowing Lyon to walk away with the 12-point win.

Lyon outrebounded Columbia 36-35 and forced the Lady Cougars into 19 turnovers in the contest.

Leading the way for Columbia was Kayla Rice with 14 points. Airelle Eldridge added 11 points, 10 of those coming in the second half. Julie Teeple led Columbia on the boards with seven.

The Lady Cougars are idle until Tuesday, Dec. 6 when they travel to Olathe, Kansas to face MidAmerica Nazarene University for a 7:00 p.m. tip-off.