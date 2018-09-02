Lady Cougars Drop Three Spots in NAIA Poll

COLUMBIA - The Columbia College Lady Cougar basketball team dropped three spots in this week's NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll that was released Monday by the national office. Columbia moved from their No. 20 spot of last week to No. 23 today.

Oklahoma City was unanimously voted to the top spot in the poll with a 7-0 record and all 11 first place votes. Union University is in the second slot with an 11-1 record. Freed-Hardeman follows Union at No. 3 and Lewis-Clark State and Westmont round out the top five.

The Lady Cougars are 8-4 on the season and are idle until Monday, December 19 when they travel to Clinton, Iowa to take on Ashford University. Game time is set for 5:30 P.M.