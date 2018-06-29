Lady Cougars Fall to No. 9 MidAmerica Nazarene

COLUMBIA -- The Lady Cougar basketball team fell to ninth-ranked MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) University 100-89 on Tuesday night. Columbia drops to 4-5 on the year with the loss, while the Pioneers remain undefeated at 10-0 on the season.

MidAmerica Nazarene used three consecutive three-pointers over the final 2:35 of the first half to take a 43-34 advantage into the locker room at the halftime break. The Pioneers shot 50 percent from the field and hit six of 13 attempts from beyond the arc in the opening frame. The Lady Cougars connected on 13 of 30 attempts (43 percent) from the floor, but shot just one-of-eight from distance in the first period.

MidAmerica Nazarene used a 12-2 run at the beginning of the second half to stretch their lead out to 59-41 with 16:26 remaining. The Pioneers would maintain double-digit lead throughout the majority of the final period, despite a run by the Lady Cougars in the final minutes, to close out their tenth win of the year. MidAmerica Nazarene was led by Kelsey Balcom with 15 points and shot 58 percent for the game, while also connecting on 10 of 21 tries (48 percent) from three-point range.

In the contest, 58 fouls were called between the two teams, resulting in five players fouling out and an additional five players with four fouls.

Senior Lily Abreu led five Lady Cougars in double figures with 20 points on the night. Heather English and Aqua Corpening added 13 and 12 points respectively, while Tierney Seifert and Julie Teeple chipped in 10 apiece.

The Lady Cougars return to the court on Tuesday, December 18th to host Peru State (Neb.) College. Columbia claimed an 80-69 win in the teams' first meeting on November 23rd in Peru, Neb.