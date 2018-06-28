Lady Cougars Hold No. 21 Position in Preseason Basketball Poll

COLUMBIA -- The Columbia Cougar women's basketball team is ranked No. 21 in the NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Preseason Poll, released Tuesday by the national office in Kansas City. The Lady Cougars pulled in 101 points.

The Columbia Lady Cougars advanced to the NAIA National Championships last season after winning the AMC Regular Season and garnering enough votes to qualify. The squad is led by Mike Davis, who enters his 12th season as head coach of the program. The Lady Cougars return five players from last year's squad, including All-American Heather English.

Lubbock Christian (Texas) University secured the top spot in the preseason rating with nine first place votes. Shawnee State (Ohio) University is ranked second, followed by Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) University, Vanguard (Calif.) University and Westminster (Utah) University. William Woods University, Columbia's AMC foe, scored the No. 23 position with 73 points.

The Lady Cougars kickoff the 2012-13 campaign on Thursday, November 1 when they host Oklahoma Baptist University. The Bison received 14 votes in the preseason poll. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Arena of Southwell Complex.