Lady Cougars Move to 4-0 in AMC

COLUMBIA -- The Lady Cougar basketball team improved to 4-0 in American Midwest Conference (AMC) play Saturday with a 63-43 victory over Stephens College. Columbia moves to 11-5 overall on the year with the win, their seventh in a row dating back to December 18th.



Despite a slow start offensively, the Lady Cougars took a 30-20 lead into the halftime break after shooting 43 percent from the field in the opening frame. The Stars owned a 24-18 advantage on the glass in the first period, but hit just 5 of 26 attempts (19 percent) from the floor.



Stephens used a 7-0 run to start the second half to pull within three at 30-27 with 17:33 remaining. Columbia would respond with an 11-3 run of its own over the next two and a half minutes to push their lead back to double digits. The Stars would threaten once more and cut the Lady Cougar lead to seven at the 12:06 mark, but that's as close as they would get as Columbia stretched its lead back out to 15 over the next five minutes.



Columbia shot 41 percent over the final 20 minutes to finish 21 of 50 (42 percent) for the game, including 8 for 24 (33 percent) from three-point range. Sophomore Tierney Seifert went five for ten from behind the arc to finish with a game-high 18 points. Julie Teeple added 16 points and a game-high nine rebounds, while Aqua Corpening led all players with eight assists to go along with 11 points.



Logan Blagg and Kelsey Creed each finished with 10 points to lead Stephens.



The Lady Cougars will hit the road for their next league game on Tuesday, January 15th at Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) University. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Hannibal, Missouri.