Lady Cougars Move to No. 17 in Nation

COLUMBIA — The Columbia College women's basketball team moved up one stop to No. 17 in the National NAIA Top 25 poll. With wins this week against William Baptist (Ark.) College and Park (Mo.) University, the team continued their winning streak at 14 consecutive wins.

The team sits at 11-0 and in first place in the American Midwest Conference standings. Sophomore Tierney Seifert scored a career-high 28 points and knocked down a school-record eight three-pointers in Saturday's 99-70 win this past Saturday against Park University.

The Lady Cougars hit the road for a match up against Benedictine University on Thursday.