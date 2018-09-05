Lady Cougars Pick Up AMC Road Win at Lyon

BATESVILLE, AR -- The Lady Cougar basketball team earned an 82-67 road win at Lyon College on Saturday afternoon in a matchup of the top two teams in the American Midwest Conference (AMC). Columbia improves to 14-5 overall and 7-0 in conference play with their tenth straight win dating back to December 18th. The win also gives the Lady Cougars sole possession of first place in the AMC race as the Lady Scots drop to 16-3 and 6-1 in AMC action.

Both teams struggled from the field in the first half as the Lady Cougars grabbed a 34-24 lead at the halftime break. Columbia shot just 35 percent from the field in the opening frame, but forced Lyon into 11 turnovers in the first 20 minutes of play.



The Lady Scots cut the lead to 34-30 to begin the second half, but back to back three-pointers by Heather English and Aqua Corpening sparked a 12-0 run by the Lady Cougars to extend their lead to 16. Lyon was able to fight their way back once again, tying the score at 49 with 9:04 to play in regulation. Columbia would answer once again as well, using a 10-0 run over the next three minutes to take the lead for good at 59-49.



The Lady Cougars connected on 14 of 23 attempts during the final period to finish at 45 percent from the field and 10 of 22 from distance for the game. The Lady Scots owned a 36-32 rebounding advantage on the day, but turned the ball over 21 times against the Columbia defense.



Junior Heather English tied a career high with 29 points, including 21 in the second half, to lead the Lady Cougars. Tierney Seifert added 17 and Julie Teeple chipped in 13 points and a game-high eight rebounds.



Christine Smith led Lyon with 17 points.



Columbia returns to the hardwood to take on league foe Harris-Stowe State University on Thursday, January 24th. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in St. Louis.