Lady Cougars Pick Up Win Against Peru State

COLUMBIA -- The Lady Cougar basketball team picked up an 85-73 victory Tuesday night over visiting Peru State College. Columbia improves to 5-5 on the season with the win, their second of the year against the Lady Bobcats (4-9).



The Lady Cougars were able to overcome a sluggish start to grab a 33-28 advantage at the halftime break, despite shooting just 28 percent from the field in the first period. Columbia connected on 15 of 20 attempts (75 percent) from the free-throw line and forced 14 Peru State turnovers in the opening frame.



After a 17-5 run, the Lady Bobcats battled back to take a brief 47-46 lead with 14:09 remaining in the game after falling behind by ten to start the second half. Heather English answered with a three for the Lady Cougars with 13:10 to go as Columbia built another ten-point advantage over the next three minutes. Peru State would again claw their way back to pull within one at 62-61 with just under seven minutes to go in the contest, but the Lady Cougars put the game out of reach with a 14-4 run down the stretch.

Columbia shot 59 percent from the floor over the final 20 minutes to finish the game at 43 percent. The Lady Cougars hit 31 of 41 tries (76 percent) from the charity stripe and outrebounded the Lady Bobcats 52-39.

Columbia finished with three players in double figures on the night, led by a season-high 24 points from Lily Abreu. The Lady Cougars also received a double-double from both English (22 points, 10 rebounds) and senior Julie Teeple (21 points, 11 rebounds). Teeple also added five of the Lady Cougars 15 steals.

Peru State was led by Adaugo Osuala with a game-high 28 points.

The Lady Cougars return to the court following the Christmas break to host the annual Cougars vs. Cancer Classic presented by Cost Cutters on Saturday and Sunday, December 29th and 30th. The two day event features four women's and four men's teams with games at 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. each day. Columbia will face the AIB College of Business (Iowa) on Saturday at 6 p.m. and St. Gregory's University (Okla.) at 6 p.m. on Sunday.