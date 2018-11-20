Lady Cougars Ranked 16th in Postseason Top 25 Poll

COLuMBIA -- The Lady Cougar basketball team finished the 2012-13 campaign ranked 16th in the NAIA Postseason Top 25 Poll released Wednesday. Westmont (Calif.) College earned the top spot in the rankings after defeating Lee (Tenn.) University for the NAIA women's national championship.



Columbia enjoyed another successful season in 2012-13, finishing with an overall record of 27-7 and making their fifth consecutive trip to the NAIA national tournament. The Lady Cougars took home the American Midwest Conference (AMC) regular season and tournament championships for the second time in three years, posting a 17-1 record in league play. Junior Heather English was named AMC Player of the year for the second straight season after averaging a team-high 15.4 points per game and also earned second team All-American honors as well. Senior Lily Abreu joined English on the First Team All-Conference squad and was named an honorable mention All-American.



Fellow AMC schools Lyon (Ark.) College and William Woods (Mo.) University also finished the year in the Postseason Poll at 20th and 22nd, respectively.