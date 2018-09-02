Lady Cougars Remain Undefeated in AMC with 15th Straight Win

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Lady Cougar basketball remained unbeaten in American Midwest Conference (AMC) play with a 97-40 road victory Thrusday night at Benedictine University of Springfield (Ill.). Columbia, ranked No. 17 in this week's NAIA Top 25 poll, improves to 19-5 overall and 12-0 in league play with the win. The Lady Cougars have now won 15 straight games dating back to December 18th.

After shooting a season-high 55 percent from three-point range Saturday's win over Park (Mo.) University, Columbia connected on eight of 20 attempts from beyond the arc in the first period to take a 51-19 lead at the halftime break. Sophomore Kayla Washington came off the bench to score nine points in opening frame for the Lady Cougars. Columbia's defense was equally effective, holding the Lady Bulldogs to 6 of 29 shooting (21 percent) and forcing 16 turnovers.

The Lady Cougars continued to roll coming out of the halftime break, leading by more than 40 points for much of the final period. Columbia hit 19 of 37 attempts from the field over the final 20 minutes to finish at 47 percent on the night, while also tying a season-high with 14 three-point field goals. The Lady Cougars dominated nearly every other aspect of the game as well, including a 54-34 edge on the glass in addition to 59 bench points.

Freshman Danielle hit four three-pointers off the bench and finished with 12 points to lead Columbia, along with 11 points and a game-high five assists from sophomore Tierney Seifert. The Lady Cougars received point contributions from all 14 players for the game, including a career-high eight points and seven rebounds from junior Laurel Wichmann. Jasmine Davis and Liliana Almeida also set new career-highs with eight and seven points, respectively.

Yasmeen Hernandez finished with a game-high 17 points to lead Benedictine-Springfield.

Columbia returns home Saturday afternoon to host crosstown conference foe Stephens (Mo.) College. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. at the Arena of Southwell Complex.