Lady Cougars Score 40-Point Win Over Eagles

COLUMBIA -- The Columbia College Lady Cougars earned their 20th victory of the season on Saturday, defeating American Midwest Conference (AMC) foe Williams Baptist College by a score of 99-59.

With the win the Lady Cougars, ranked No. 25 in the NAIA Top 25 Poll, improve to 20-8 overall and 10-2 against conference opponents. The Eagles fall to 14-9 on the season and 7-5 in league play. The win keeps the Lady Cougars atop the AMC standings, one game ahead of William Woods University.

Columbia never trailed in the contest. Julie Teeple's field goal just 30 seconds into the contest led to a 21-6 run by the Lady Cougars. Columbia led 54-26 at the break after shooting a streaking 51 percent from the field and 47 percent from beyond the arc, draining seven threes.

The Lady Cougars steadily increased their lead throughout the second half, shooting 60 percent from the field and holding the Eagles to just 10 field goals. Columbia converted the Eagles' eight miscues into 15 points to walk away with the win.

Columbia outrebounded the Eagles 51-31 and posted 45 defensive stops in the contest.

Teeple led all scorers and five Lady Cougars in double figures with 23 points. Ashley Fisher had 21 points and Heather English finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Airelle Eldridge and Tierney Seifert finished with 16 and 14 points, respectively. Eldridge, Kirsti Wilkerson, Seifert, Fisher and Teeple each pulled down seven rebounds.

The Lady Cougars return to the court on Thursday, February 23rd when they travel to Hannibal, Missouri in their last regular season road game of the year. Columbia takes on Hannibal-LaGrange University at 5:30 p.m.