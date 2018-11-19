Lady Cougars Set to Face Shawnee State in First Round of NAIA Tournament

COLUMBIA -- The Columbia Lady Cougar basketball team will face Shawnee State University in the first round of next week's NAIA National Championships in Frankfort, Ky.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13th at the Frankfort Convention Center.

Columbia, the American Midwest Conference regular season and tournament champions, moved up two spots to No. 13 in the final Top 25 poll of 2012-13 season.

The Lady Cougars improved to 27-6 overall on the year with a thrilling 91-83 victory over William Woods University in Monday's AMC championship game.

The championship playoff is a 32-team, single-elimination tournament. Teams are bracketed into four sections and seeded one through eight in each respective section.

Columbia is seeded fourth in their eight-team bracket and will play the fifth-seeded Bears of Shawnee State in the first ever meeting between the two teams.

The Bears, ranked 18th in this week's NAIA Top 25 poll, enter the national tournament with an overall record of 23-9.

This is the tenth trip to the NAIA National Tournament in program history for the Lady Cougars and their fifth straight appearance dating back to 2008-09.

With a first round victory, Columbia will advance to the tournament's second round on Friday, March 15th to face the winner of No.1 seed Oklahoma City University and No. 8seed Central Methodist University.