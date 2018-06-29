Lady Cougars Snag No. 24 in Latest NAIA Top 25 Ranking

COLUMBIA -The Columbia Lady Cougar basketball team moved up one spot in this week's top 25 ranking, climbing from No. 25 to No. 24.

The Lady Cougars are 20-8 on the season, and remain at the top of the American Midwest Conference (AMC) standings with a record of 10-2 and only two games left on the season. With a two game lead on William Woods, who is in the second spot, the Lady Cougars have earned at least a share of the regular season crown.



The Cougars continue AMC regular season action Thursday when they travel to Hannibal, Mo. to take on the Trojans of Hannibal-LaGrange University. Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m.