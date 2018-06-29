Lady Cougars Stomp Stars

COLUMBIA -- The Columbia College Lady Cougars basketball team defeated the Stephens College Stars Thursday by a final score of 80-45. Columbia, who defeated the Stars earlier this season by a score of 82-41, improve to 17-8 overall and 7-2 versus American Midwest Conference (AMC) foes. The Stars drop to 2-20 on the season and 1-8 in conference play.

Stephens was no match for the Lady Cougars tonight as Columbia dominated on the defensive and offensive end. The Lady Cougars outrebounded the Stars 50-32 and shot 26 free throws compared to Stephens' two. At the half, Columbia led 46-22 after shooting 47 percent from the field and holding the visiting squad to 26 percent shooting. After an almost identical second half, the Lady Cougars walked away with the 35-point win.

Five Lady Cougars finished in double digits tonight, led by Ashley Fisher. Fisher posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Airelle Eldridge dropped in 15 points while Julie Teeple had 14 and nine rebounds. Heather English and Kirsti Wilkerson chipped in 13 and 10 points, respectively. Wilkerson also had five blocked shots and Eldridge dished out five assists in the win.



The Lady Cougars return to the court on Saturday, February 11th when they travel to Fulton, Mo. to take on William Woods (Mo.) University. Game time is set for 2:00 p.m. Columbia and William Woods are tied up top the conference standings with 7-2 records, making Saturdays game a critical one for both teams.