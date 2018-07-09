Lady Cougars Suffer First Loss of the Season

WILLIAMSBURG, KY. - The Columbia Columbia College Lady Cougar basketball team dropped its first contest of the 2011-2012 season on the road tonight. The University of the Cumberlands Patriots defeated Columbia by a score of 77-64. The loss moves the 18th ranked Lady Cougars to a record of 7-1 while the Patriots improve to 5-1.

Columbia College struggled in the early part of the game as the host squad jumped out to a 5-0 lead just two minutes into the contest. Columbia came back to tie the game at five and then again at nine points before the Patriots took over to lead 37-28 at halftime. The Lady Cougars managed to shot just 29 percent from the field in the first frame compared to the Patriots' 41 percent.

Columbia made a brief comeback in the second half with a 16-6 run to come to within one point of the Patriots, but the Patriots bounced back on defense and established a 10-point lead they would not relinquish.

Kayla Rice scored a game-high 27 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Julie Teeple finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. Lauren Wombles led the host Patriots with 20 points.

The Lady Cougars return to action on the court tommorow to face No.8 ranked Campbellsville (Ky.) University in a 4:30 p.m. contest in Campbellsville, Ky.