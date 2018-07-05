Lady Cougars Take Down Stephens for 20th Win

COLUMBIA -- The Columbia College women's basketball team defeated visiting Stephens College 85-64 on Saturday afternoon to improve to 20-5 overall and 13-0 in American Midwest Conference play. The victory also marks Columbia's 16th straight win dating back to December 18th.



The Lady Cougars led by as much as 19 in the opening frame and took a 50-32 advantage at the halftime break. Columbia hit at a 52 percent clip from the field and connected on eight of 14 attempts (57 percent) from beyond the arc in the first period, led by 13 points from Lily Abreu and 12 from Tierney Seifert.



The Lady Cougars would maintain a double-digit lead throughout the final 20 minutes, never allowing the Stars to pull closer than 13 points. Columbia finished the game 29 of 61 (48 percent) from the field, including 11 of 24 from three-point range. The Lady Cougar defense added 31 points off turnovers on the day as well.



Abreu led all scorers with 21 points to lead five Columbia players in double figures. Junior Heather English added 16 points to go along with 15 points and five assists from Seifert. Freshman Danielle Ingrum and senior Julie Teeple chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively. Teeple also finished with a game-high nine rebounds.



Jessica McConnell led the Stars with 15 points.



The Lady Cougars return to action on Tuesday, February 12th when they host AMC opponent Hannibal-LaGrange University. Columbia defeated the Lady Trojans 65-30 in the two teams' first meeting on January 15th. Game time is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Arena of Southwell Complex.