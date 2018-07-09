Lady Cougars Win Over Avila University

COLUMBIA - The Columbia College Lady Cougars picked up their fourth win in six days tonight with a win over Avila (Mo.) University, topping the Eagles 53-51. Columbia, ranked No. 18 in the NAIA Preseason Top 25 Poll, is 4-0 on the season, which moves Avila to 1-1 overall.

The Lady Cougars led the Eagles 32-28 at halftime after a tough defensive 20 minutes. Both teams shot under 30 percent in the first frame but the Lady Cougars made up for it at the free-throw line, dropping in 14 of their 15 attempts.

Columbia jumped out to a six-point lead in the second half but Avila came back to tie up the ball game with 13 minutes remaining. Neither team held more than a two-point lead for the remainder of the contest. With just over a minute left on the clock the score was tied a 51.

Kayla Rice gave Columbia a one-point advantage with 57 seconds on the clock when she drained one of two free-throw attempts. Avila charged to the other end of the court only to have their shot attempt blocked by Amanda Phillips.

The Eagles got off one last shot attempt before they were forced to foul, sending Phillips to the line. Phillips put the Lady Cougars up by two with her made free-throw attempt just before time expired. The contest went through 12 lead changes and 14 ties.

Amanda Phillips posted her second straight double-double tonight, scoring 10 points and pulling down 13 rebounds. The senior also had four blocked shots in the victory. Kayla Rice and Airelle Eldridge each chipped in nine points.

The Lady Cougars are back in action on Monday, Nov. 14 when they travel to Peru, Neb. to face Peru State (Neb.) University.