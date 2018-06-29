Lady Miners Fall to No. 7 Hawks

ROLLA -- The Missouri S&T Lady Miners fell in its home finale to 7th ranked Rockhurst 6-1 on Sunday afternoon in Rolla.

S&T broke on top early in the contest as Colleen Lewis put away a pass from Lauren Todd and Kimberly Ekholm for her first of the season in the fourth minute.

The Hawks answered just over a minute later when Taylor Skala put home a shot from Haley Long inside the near post.

Rockhurst added goals in the 73rd, 75th , 87th and 88th minutes for the final margin.

The Lady Miners close out the 2012 season on Wednesday when they travel to Springfield for a contest with Drury University beginning at 6 p.m.