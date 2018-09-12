Lady Owls Surge Over Williams Baptist

FULTON, MO -- The William Woods University women's basketball team moved into second place in the AMC standings with a 76-62 win over Williams Baptist on Saturday. For the second time in as many games, a freshman led the way for the Owls, as Destani Stensrud poured in a career-high 16 points on the afternoon, shooting a perfect 7-of-7 from the floor and 2-of-3 from the line.

It would take more than four minutes for WWU to find the mark in Saturday's contest, but Williams Baptist wasn't able to take advantage, with the biggest deficit for the Owls a 4-10 hole with 13:57 to go in the half.

With just over six minutes left in the half, Stensrud sparked a turnaround for the Owls, knocking down three straight jumpers in the paint for WWU before assisting on two of the Owls' next three buckets.

WWU would close out the half on a 19-6 run and take a 34-26 advantage into the locker room.

The Lady Eagles racked a three-pointer on the first possession out of the break to pull within five, but Megan Aubuchon answered with a bucket and a pair of free throw makes to push the lead out to nine. The Owls continued to pull away, extending the lead fo a 53-37 margin with 12:33 to go. Miranda Loesch finished out the WWU push with strong play under the basket, as she picked up an offensive rebound on a Sharron Andrews effort and battled through traffic to get the putback on her second attempt.

Williams Baptist grabbed a timeout after the Loesch basket, and responded with a back-to-back treys to pull within a 53-43 margin with 11:10 to go, but Stensrud answered right back for WWU to keep the lead in double figures.

The Owls move to 13-5 on the season and 3-1 in conference play. In addition to Stensrud's game-high 16, Loesch added 12points and Andrews chipped in 11 for WWU.

William Woods is back in action on Monday night, welcoming in-town foe Westminster College to Anderson Arena. Tipoff for the game is set for 7 P.M.