Lady Tigers Fall Just Short Against the Sooners

KANSAS CITY - The tenth-seeded Mizzou Tigers woman's basketball team was looking for another miracle at Municipal Auditorium Thursday when they faced off against the third seeded Oklahoma Sooners. The Tigers were looking for only their second trip to the semi-final round of the Big 12 tournament in school history.

Mizzou was off to a hot start as Freshman Morgan Eye lead the Tigers to an early 11-2 lead, hitting two threes in the first four minutes of the game. Eye added another three in the final minute of the first half to give the Tigers a 33-23 halftime lead.

However, the Sooners were not to be outdone. Oklahoma Coach Sherri Coale made some key adjustments at the half that turned the game around.

The Sooners outscored the Tigers in the second half 47-26.

Eye, who scored 9 points in the first half, did not score a basket in the second half.

Freshman, and also Big 12 sixth man of the year, Sharane Campbell lead the Sooners in scoring with 22 points and added two steals in 25 minutes of play.

Mizzou Senior forward Christina Flores had another great performance Thursday night. Flores scored 18 points, brought down 6 rebounds and recorded 3 blocks. Junior guard Liene Priede, who averaged 6.3 points per game during the regular season, was a huge lift off the bench scoring 15 points for the Tigers.

Both the Sooners and Tigers shot 39 percent from the field. The two teams also each pulled down 31 rebounds.

Coach Pingeton and the Tigers fell just short at the hand of the NCAA tournament bound Oklahoma Sooners, 70-59.

The Oklahoma Sooners will play again tomorrow in the semi-final round against either third-seeded Texas A&M or sixth-seeded Kansas at 2:30pm CT.