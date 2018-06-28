Lady Viking Soccer Season Comes to an End Tuesday Night

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College women's soccer team went on the road Tuesday night and played No. 12 Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa in the semifinals of the Heart of America Athletic Conference postseason tournament. The Lady Vikings hung tough with Graceland through most of the match, but were defeated by a 2-0 score.

The Lady Vikings kept the game scoreless through most of the first half, but Graceland was able to take the lead going into halftime, thanks to a goal with just seven minutes remaining in the first half. The two teams went back and forth through the early part of the second half, but a Graceland goal midway through the half would be too big of a deficit for MVC to overcome.

The Lady Vikings were able to get nine shots off in the match, and four on goal, but were unable to get one past the keeper and into the back of the net.

The loss ends the Lady Vikings' season with an 11-8-1 record, which is the most wins under Head Coach Drew Hawkins. Graceland moves on to the tournament championship game Saturday against either Benedictine College or Baker University.