Lady Viking Softball Falls to Mid-America Nazarene

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College softball team took on Mid-America Nazarene University on Senior Day Saturday. The Lady Vikings struggled from the plate and lost game one 7-2 and game two 11-1.

In game one the Lady Vikings scored two runs on the game. Junior Hannah Garczynski hit a homerun in the fifth inning for the first MVC run and Sophomore Megan Fansher scored the only other run in the seventh inning after she was walked. Senior Kim Lopez pitched a complete game for MVC.

In game two the Lady Vikings found themselves in a hole early being down 3-0 after the first inning. Junior Kayla Mochizuki scored the lone run for MVC in the fourth inning. The Lady Vikings had bases loaded with one out in the same inning, but could not capitalize. Junior Ashley Cobern pitched five complete innings for MVC.

The Lady Vikings move to 10-10 overall and 4-4 in the HAAC, while Mid-America moves to 19-11 overall and 7-3 in conference. The Lady Vikings will be in action again tomorrow when they travel to Baldwin City, Kan. to take on Baker University. The previous match-up on March 23rd was postponed due to inclement weather. Game times are set for 2pm and 4pm.