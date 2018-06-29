Lady Vikings Come Up Short Against Grand View

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley Lady Vikings basketball team went back and forth with Grand View University Saturday evening in Des Moines, Iowa, trailing by just three points at the half, but were eventually taken down by Grand View 63-48.



The Lady Vikings were able to jump out on Grand View early in the first half, holding as big as a seven-point lead, but eventually found themselves down by a 31-28 score. Grand View kept things going in the second half, shooting 50 percent from the field, while limiting the Lady Vikings to just 23 percent.



MVC was led by Junior Guard Alexis Sweet who had 14 points and eight rebounds, while Sophomore Center Samantha Kixmiller and Senior Guard Lindsi Jackson both chipped in the seven points apiece. The Lady Vikings did shoot well from the three-point line, making 10 of their 13 attempts in the game.



The loss drops the Lady Vikings to 1-1 on the season, and wraps up their play at the Grand View Shootout. Two Lady Vikings were honored on the All-Tournament team, as Sweet and Jackson were both chosen for the team thanks to their efforts in the two games. Sweet averaged 17 points and seven rebounds, while Jackson averaged 12 points, three rebounds and two steals per game over the weekend.



Up next the Lady Vikings is a road game at William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri on Wednesday, with a tip-off set for 7 p.m.