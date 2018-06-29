Lady Vikings Fall on the Road to Lindenwood

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley Lady Viking soccer team went on the road to St. Charles, Missouri, to take on former conference foe Lindenwood University on a cold Thursday evening. The Lady Vikings trailed just 1-0 at halftime, but four second half goals by the NCAA Division II opponent were enough to overtake the Lady Vikings in their 5-1 defeat.

Scoring the lone goal for MVC was Freshman Forward Haley Ennis off an assist from Sophomore Defender Chloe Lake 18 minutes into the second half. The Lady Vikings out shot Lindenwood in the match, 15-11, but could not get more than one goal past the Lindenwood keeper.

The non-conference loss drops MVC to 6-4 on the season, while Lindenwood improves to 4-5-1 on the season.

Up next for the Lady Vikings is just their second home match in the past month, as they welcome in Culver-Stockton College to Gregg-Mitchell field for a 4:30 p.m. match Saturday, October 6.