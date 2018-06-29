Lady Vikings Fall to Ashford

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley Lady Viking soccer team took an early lead in their Saturday afternoon match against Ashford University, but three second half goals by the Lady Saints did Missouri Valley in, as the Lady Vikings dropped their home opener 3-1.

The Lady Vikings got on the board first, thanks to Junior Breann Kinworthy's goal 31 minutes into the game, making the score 1-0. The game went into halftime with a 1-0 score, but two quick goals within the first five minutes of the second half by Ashford, gave the Lady Saints the lead. Ashford would eventually extend their lead by one more goal in the 71st minute.

With the loss, the Lady Vikings fall to 1-1 on the season, and will be in action Wednesday, August 29 hosting William Woods University at Gregg Mitchell Field, with game time set for 7 p.m.