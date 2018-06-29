Lady Vikings Fall to Missouri Baptist

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College women's basketball team dropped a tough non-conference matchup with Missouri Baptist University Tuesday night at the Burns Athletic Complex by a 64-62 score. The Lady Vikings led through much of the game, but the Lady Spartans completed their comeback in the final moments of the contest.



The Lady Vikings stormed out of the gates early, taking control of the ball game in the first half. The Lady Vikings built as large as a 14-point lead in the first half shooting 40-percent from the field while limiting Missouri Baptist to just 32-percent shooting. MVC eventually took a 35-25 lead into the locker room.



The Lady Vikings started the second half the same way they started the first half, again building up a 14-point lead just minutes after the restart. Eventually though, Missouri Baptist chipped away at the MVC advantage, tying the game up at 43-43 with 12 minutes left in the ball game. The Lady Vikings responded by going on a 9-0 run to take back control. Still Missouri Baptist would not go away, eventually tying the game up against at 59-59 with just over two minutes remaining. After the team traded baskets the Lady Spartans would go up for good at 63-61, and hold on for the two-point victory.



Leading the way for MVC was Junior Forward Ebone Brown (Lemoore, Calif.) who had a season high 15-points to go along with 13-rebounds for a double-double, her first of the season. Also in double-digits for MVC was Senior Guard Lindsi Jackson (Barnard, Mo.) with 12-points and five rebounds.



The loss drops MVC to 2-5 on the season while Missouri Baptist improves to 2-3. The Lady Vikings have a little more than a week off before conference play begins. The Lady Vikings will host Culver-Stockton College in the Heart of America Athletic Conference Opener Thursday Nov. 29 as part of a doubleheader with the men's team. Women's game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m.