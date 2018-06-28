Lady Vikings Soccer Defeat Hannibal-LaGrange

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley women's soccer team used four first half goals en route to a7-1 non-conference victory over Hannibal-Lagrange Wednesday evening at Gregg-Mitchell Field.



The Lady Vikings stormed out early as Sophomore Forward Kendra Clamors scored the game's first goal in the sixth minute. The lead would extend to 2-0 for MVC seven minutes later off a goal from Sophomore Midfielder Lucia Calvo-Garcia. The next three goals would all come from Junior Forward Breann Kinworthy seeing her first action in over a month.

The Lady Vikings would extend their lead to 6-0 off a goal from Sophomore Forward Thania Segura. Hannibal-LaGrange would score their lone goal in the 81st minute, but Freshman Midfiedler Ana Soares capped the scoring with a penalty kick in the 86th minute to finish the game at 7-1. Also Senior Midfielder Yessica Hernandez would add three assists for the Lady Vikings in the match.



With the win the Lady Vikings improve to 9-6-1 overall, topping last year's win total. Up next for MVC soccer is Senior Night double-header Saturday, October 27 against Avila University. Women's game is set for 6 p.m. and the men's game at 8 p.m. at Gregg-Mitchell Field.