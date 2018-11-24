Lady Vikings Softball Sweeps Graceland University

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College softball team took on Graceland University Sunday in a conference double-header at the Lyon Bowl in Indian Foothills Park. The Lady Vikings were down early in both games but were able to put together good at bats to win game one 5-3 and game two 3-2.

In game one the Lady Vikings found themselves down early 2-0 after two complete innings. Senior Third Baseman Jennifer Palmatory singled to shallow right-center. MVC brought in Sophomore Cassandra Smith to pinch run for Palmatory. Sophomore Shelby Schmitz advanced Smith to second on a bunt. Junior Second Baseman Kayla Mochizuki grounded out to advance Smith to third. Junior Short Stop Priscilla Garcia scored Smith on a misplayed ball by Graceland for MVC's first run of the game.

The Lady Vikings held the Lady Yellow Jackets scoreless in the top of the fourth inning, and took advantage of the game in the bottom of the same inning. Starting off Junior Centerfielder Allison Kuchan doubled advancing to third on a misthrow. Junior Catcher Hannah Garczynski singled to score Kuchan, and advanced to second on a throw home. Sophomore Centerfielder Lisa Luna reached base on a walk, while Schmitz singled to short advancing Garczynski to third and Luna to second. Mochizuki came to the plate with bases loaded a delivered a double that scored Garczynski, Luna, and Schmitz to make the score 5-2. Graceland scored a run in the top of the fifth inning, but never got closer than that, giving the Lady Vikings the 5-3 victory. Senior Kim Lopez pitched a complete game only giving up three hits and striking out one.

In game two the Lady Vikings kept things interesting taking the game into 9 complete innings. Graceland took advantage early going up 2-0 after two innings, but the Lady Vikings responded in the bottom of the fifth inning. Palmatory reached on a walk and advanced to second on a stolen base, while Schmitz reached on a walk. Mochizuki singled to right, scoring Palmatory and advancing Schmitz to third. P. Garcia hit a sacrifice to right field to score Schmitz to put the score 2-2 after five.

Neither team scored again forcing extra innings. In the bottom of the ninth inning Junior Logan Stapp singled to center and Junior Katherine Flores came in to pinch run for Stapp. Flores advanced to second on a bunt by Senior Leftfielder Mallory White, while Palmatory advanced Flores to third on a fielder's choice. Schmitz hit a single to center to score Flores for the win. Junior Ashley Cobern pitched a complete games allowing on two runs and striking out four.

The Lady Vikings improve to 12-14 overall and 6-8 in the HAAC, while Graceland drops to 9-19 overall and 5-9 in conference. MVC will be in action again April 26th when they travel to Peru, Neb. to take on Peru State University in a conference double-header. Game times are set for 2pm and 4pm.