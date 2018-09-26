Lady Vikings Take Down William Jewell

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley Lady Vikings basketball team is on the road this weekend in Maryville, Missouri for the Winstead-Reeves Classic at Northwest Missouri State University. In game one of the weekend the Lady Vikings were defeated by past Heart of America Athletic Conference foe, and current NCAA Division II member, William Jewell College by a 75-47 score.



The Lady Vikings started off strong, keeping pace with William Jewell through the first part of the game. William Jewell would eventually build up a 38-19 halftime lead. The Lady Vikings tried to work their way back into the ball game, but a nearly six minute scoreless stretch allowed William Jewell to extend their lead early in the second half.



Leading the way for the Lady Vikings was Senior Forward Gabi Morales who had 10 points and six rebounds. Meanwhile the trio of Senior Center Cara Clark, Junior Guard Alexis Sweet and Senior Guard Lindsi Jackson combined for 12 points and 21 rebounds. In all the Lady Vikings beat William Jewell on the glass by a 44-40 margin. The Lady Vikings also made the most of their trips to the free-throw line, connecting on 87 percent of their attempts in the game.



The loss drops the Lady Vikings to 2-3 on the season. The Lady Vikings will play one more game from the Winstead-Reeves Classic Saturday against NCAA Division II opponent Southwest Minnesota State University. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.