Lady Vikings Volleyball Take Down Benedictine

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley Lady Viking volleyball team welcomed in Benedictine College Tuesday night for a Heart of America Athletic Conference matchup and came away with a convincing 3-0 victory.

The Lady Vikings wore pink uniforms, in a game that was designed to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research, and wore down the Lady Ravens winning 25-22, 25-21, 25-22.

The Lady Vikings trailed during each game, but were able to mount comebacks to take the match, and move closer to qualifying for the HAAC postseason tournament.

Leading the way for MVC was Junior Outside Hitter Ana Calito, who finished with a double-double of 17 kills and 13 digs to go along with one block. Sophomore Outside Hitter Kaitlyn Kell had nine kills and one ace, while Junior Middle Blocker Jada Hollinshead finished with eight kills and four blocks. Combining for a total of 32 digs were Senior Libero Jessica Gates and Junior Setter Claire Lorenz. Junior Setter Tarrah Sweet finished with 34 assists.

The victory moves the Lady Vikings to 14-11 overall and 3-5 in HAAC play. The Lady Vikings sit in 7th place in the conference with just one HAAC match remaining, with the top eight teams in the HAAC qualifying for the conference tournament. The loss drops Benedictine to 7-21 overall and 2-6 in HAAC play.

Up next for the Lady Vikings is Senior Night Thursday as they welcome in Lindenwood-Belleville University. Three seniors will play their final home match, Jessica Gates, Laina Talimatasi, and Katie Franiuk. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at the Burns Athletic Complex.