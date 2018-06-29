Lady Vikings Volleyball Team Wins on Senior Night

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley Lady Viking volleyball team held its final home match of the regular season, and came away with a convincing 3-0 win over Lindenwood University of Belleville on Senior Night.



Seniors Libero Jessica Gates, Setter Laina Talimatasi, and Middle Blocker Katie Franiuk won their final match at home by shutting down the Lady Lynx 25-22, 25-19, 25-12.



Leading the way for MVC was Sophomore Middle Blocker Megan Hardin who finished with nine kills and four blocks. Gates produced 17 digs, while Sophomore Outside Hitter Kaitlyn Kell had eight kills. Junior Setter Tarrah Sweet finished with 27 assists.



The Lady Vikings have now won six matches in a row, and nine of their last 11, to improve to 15-11 on the season. The Lady Lynx fall to 10-18 on the season



Up next for the Lady Vikings are matches at the William Woods University Triangular in Fulton on Saturday. The Lady Vikings will play William Woods and Fontbonne University.