Lady Vikings Win Thriller at Culver-Stockton

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley Lady Viking volleyball team capped off their 2012 regular season with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Culver-Stockton College Tuesday evening in Canton, Missouri, giving the Lady Vikings 10 straight victories to close out the regular season.



The Lady Vikings went back and forth with Culver, eventually pulling out a hard fought 25-21, 27-29, 25-27, 30-28, 15-9 victory.



Leading the way for MVC was Junior Middle Blocker Jada Hollinshead who finished with 15 kills and six blocks, while Junior Opposite Courtney Wallace had 14 kills and two blocks. Junior Outside Hitter Ana Calito contributed with 13 kills and two blocks. Senior Libero Jessica Gates had 22 digs, while Junior Setter Claire Lorenz added 20 digs of her own. Junior Setter Tarrah Sweet had a double-double of 59 assists and 10 digs, to go along with six kills and three blocks.



The win wraps up the regular season for the Lady Vikings with a 19-11 overall record, and a 4-5 mark in Heart of America Athletic Conference play. MVC ends the regular season by winning 13 out of their last 15 matches. Also, the Lady Vikings end the regular season in a tie for No. 4 in the HAAC standings, and will find out their opponent in the HAAC postseason tournament later this week. The first round of the tournament will be on Saturday. Culver finishes their regular season with a 17-17 overall record and 4-5 mark in HAAC play.