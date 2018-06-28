Lady Vikings Wrestle For Title

MARSHALL, MO - The Missouri Valley Lady Viking wrestling team opened up the 2012-2013 season with a fourth place finish at the Oklahoma City Duals.

In pool play, the No. 7 Lady Vikings defeated No. 3 Lindenwood University 21-18. The Lady Vikings also defeated No.14 Midland University 43-5, and defeated Oklahoma City University's "B" team 29-13.

Their undefeated record in pool play moved the Lady Vikings into the Championship Bracket where they defeated No. 5 University of the Cumberlands 33-14 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals the Lady Vikings were defeated by No. 1 King College 35-9. In the third place match Lindenwood defeated MVC 22-18.

Going undefeated in the competition was Junior Jacarra Winchester (Castro Valley, Calif.). Winchester defeated the No. 2 individual in the 116 pound weight class. Three other Lady Vikings finished with 5-1 records including Freshman Dalina Vuong (Arlington, Texas) at 101 pounds, Senior Danielle Curlis (Yelm, Washington) at 155 pounds, and Junior Brittney Faust (Knoch, Pa.) at 123 pounds.

Up next for the Lady Viking wrestling team is the Can-Am Tournament in Jamestown, N.D. Oct. 27-28.